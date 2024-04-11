Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park postponed due to weather

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced that today's game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park in Detroit has been postponed.

The Tigers said the game is being postponed due to inclement weather.

According to the organization, the game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will start at 1:10 p.m. The second game will start about 40 minutes after the end of the first game.

Valid tickets for Saturday's doubleheader will be those for Saturday's originally scheduled 1:10 p.m. game. Fans who have tickets to today's game can exchange for the doubleheader or another regular season game.

More information can be found at tigers.com/rainout.