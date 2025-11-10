Detroit to host 2 PWHL games as part of takeover tour

(WXYZ) — The Professional Women's Hockey League is coming to Detroit for the third straight season as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour.

According to the league, the tour is expanding to 16 games, with eight in the U.S. and eight in Canada.

Detroit shows up big for PWHL takeover weekend

Detroit will actually host two games during the takeover tour. The first will be between Vancouver and Boston on Saturday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. Then, New York will take on Montreal on Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m.

Detroit has set a PWHL U.S. attendance record for the past two seasons, including 14,288 fans last year and the one millionth fan in PWHL history.

“Season Two’s PWHL Takeover Tou was the first of its kind, giving fans across North America the chance to experience the excitement of a regular-season game in their home venues,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “The passion and support from fans, and the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our league, have fueled our ambition to grow the Tour for Season Three.”

In 2024, Detroit drew 13,736 fans for the PWHL takeover game between the Boston Fleet and Ottawa Charge, but earlier this year, a game in Denver drew 14,018 fans, breaking the record.