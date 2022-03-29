Downtown Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft around Campus Martius, Hart Plaza

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit will host the 2024 NFL Draft in the heart of downtown, the league announced on Monday.

According to the league, the draft will take place in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, with tens of thousands of people expected for the 3-day event.

"The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission and the City of Detroit, the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."

Big day for football news in Detroit: the Lions will host the 2024 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/a92IHk961B — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 28, 2022

It comes on the same day it was announced the Lions will be featured in this year's "Hard Knocks" on HBO.

According to the league, there will be the NFL Draft Experience open all three days of the event, which is an interactive event that will include exhibits, musical performances, autograph sessions and more.

"Today is a historic day for Detroit with the announcement that the 2024 NFL Draft is coming to the Motor City," said Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari. "Visit Detroit is looking forward to working with our partners in the hospitality community to welcome enthusiastic football fans from across the country who will make our city a pigskin pilgrimage stop. Hosting the draft is another exciting win for Detroit, and it will deliver a powerful economic impact and highlight the vibrancy of our region."

"As we learn that Detroit has been selected to host the 2024 NFL Draft, today is momentous for our city and the Detroit Sports Commission," Dave Beachnau, the executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission, added. "Hosting the NFL Draft in Detroit promises to be a celebration of our community's spirit. It will deliver high value for our residents, businesses, and the great fans who make Detroit the best sports city in America. Our partnerships with the Detroit Lions and other valued community organizations helped make this bid a reality. Now, the real work begins with our focus on our collective commitment, contributions, and collaboration. We are steadfast to host a tremendous event in 2024."

