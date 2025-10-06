Drone show, block party & new food: Here's what the Tigers will have for ALDS games at Comerica Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are back in the American League Division Series and playoff baseball is back at Comerica Park for the second straight season.
Comerica Park will host Game 3 of the ALDS with first pitch at 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7 and then Game 4 at 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8.
The Tigers are asking fans to wear orange all postseason long, and also unveiled a variety of festivities, new food items and more for the playoffs in Detroit.
According to the team, Comerica Park gates will open two hours before first pitch for ALDS games, and all ticketed fans will receive a postseason rally towel.
The celebrations start on Monday, Oct. 6 as the team will host a special postseason drone show outside of Comerica Park. Fans can gather on Columbia Street near the Fox Theatre for the best viewing experience.
Before both Games 3 and 4, fans are invited to attend a free "Built for October" postseason block parties. They will be outside of Comerica Park on Witherell Street and start three hours before the scheduled first pitch.
The block parties will feature food, drinks, local DJs, inflatables, custom trading card photo booth and more opportunities.
There will also be several special food and beverage offerings at Comerica Park for the playoffs. They include:
- Lobster Grilled Cheese (Blue Moon Market outside Section 151)
- Atlantic lobster with Old Bay mornay sauce and sharp cheddar on garlic sourdough
- Grilled Surf & Turf Skewers (Section 101)
- Blackened shrimp, beef tenderloin, balsamic glaze, served with garlic naan bread
- Pierogi Nachos (Section 122)
- Potato and cheddar pierogi, Hatch green chile queso, Polish kielbasa and caramelized onion, served with sauerkraut and sour cream
- Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles (Michigan Craft outside Section 105)
- Hand-dredged chicken tenders and a red velvet waffle, topped with a cream cheese frosting drizzle
- Hot Dog Burnt End Pretzel (Section 145)
- Hot dog burnt end, served with Michigan cherry BBQ glaze and pickled jalapenos on a pretzel hot dog bun
- Orange & Blue Slider (Green Dot Stables outside Section 143)
- Seared tenderloin, blue cheese aioli, pepper bacon jam, served on an orange bun
- The Tiger Tail (Comerica Big Cat Court & Section 336)
- Hand-breaded footlong coney corndog
- Olde English D Jumbo Pretzel, Beef Tenderloin Sliders and Shrimp Skewers (Tiger Den)
- Tipsy Pumpkin (Section 132 Bulleit Cart)
- Bourbon, spiced pumpkin syrup with maple & vanilla, served in a pumpkin
- Frozen Fastball (Section 151 Pavilion Bar & Section 212)
- Whiskey, spiced apple cider, lemon juice, with a cinnamon sugar rim & cinnamon stick stirrer, served in baseball-shaped cup