Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike, joining Jordan, LeBron

Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates a basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 2:40 PM, Apr 28, 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The 13-time All-Star has a relationship with Nike that dates back to 2007. They have released 15 different sets of shoes. A 16th is coming soon.

The lifetime deal will continue to include shoes and other apparel, along with other "community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball."

The 34-year-old Durant joined the Phoenix Suns in a midseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

