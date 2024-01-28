Watch Now
Sports

Duren's first career 20-20 game leads Pistons to lopsided win over Thunder, 120-104

Bucks Pistons Basketball
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks on Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Bucks Pistons Basketball
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 16:19:36-05

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren had 22 points and a career-high 21 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons ended the Oklahoma City Thunder's five-game winning streak with a comfortable 120-104 victory on Sunday.

Duren's performance included a career-high nine of Detroit's 15 offensive rebounds.

Jaden Ivey added 19 points for the Pistons, who played without leading scorer Cade Cunningham, who was a late scratch for what the team termed "injury management." Cunningham returned from a knee injury on Saturday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points and Jalen Williams added 20.

Detroit lead 81-67 early in the third quarter, but Gilgeous-Alexander scored the next seven points. The Thunder got as close as 90-86 before Ivey hit back-to-back jumpers to start a 10-0 run.

The Pistons led 100-87 going into the fourth and kept hitting 3-pointers at key moments down the stretch.

The Thunder shot 56.5% from the floor in the first half, but still trailed 70-61. The Pistons had a 9-2 edge in offensive rebounds and only committed one turnover.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday

Pistons: At the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning