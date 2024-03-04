Dylan Larkin expected to be out around 2 weeks as Red Wings continue playoff push

Detroit Red Wings forward and captain Dylan Larkin will be out at least the next two weeks due to a lower body injury.

Head coach Derek Lalonde made the announcement after practice on Monday where Larkin didn't skate with the team. He left late in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Larkin has appeared in 55 games this season and has 26 goals and 28 assists.

His injury comes as the Red Wings continue to push toward the playoffs. As of Monday, Detroit is still in the first Wild Card spot, tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning and six points ahead of the New York Islanders in third place.

There are just 21 games left in the season, and the trade deadline in the NHL is Friday, March 8.

Detroit takes on the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.