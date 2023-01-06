Dylan Larkin named to 2023 NHL All-Star roster

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been named to the Atlantic division roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star game. It's the third honor of this career. Larkin currently leads the Wings in the three major statistical categories, with 13 goals, 20 assists, and 33 points.

Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin named an #NHLAllStar for the third time in his career. https://t.co/l91uqc1wRZ — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) January 6, 2023

The Waterford native was drafted in the first round with the 15th overall pick by his hometown Red Wings back in 2014. The 2023 All-Star game will be held on February 3 and 4, hosted by the Panthers in Sunrise, Florida. The All-Star Skills competition is scheduled for Friday and will be broadcast on ESPN, with the All-Star Game slated for Saturday, broadcast on ABC.

Say hello to 3x All Star Dylan Larkin! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3t3vSW8Ud9 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 6, 2023

The Red Wings have back-to-back weekend games against Atlantic Division opponents starting on Friday night, first hosting the Florida Panthers for a 7 p.m. puck drop at Little Caesars Arena.

