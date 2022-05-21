Watch
Early Voting holds off Epicenter to win Preakness Stakes

Julio Cortez/AP
Jose Ortiz atop Early Voting wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 7:46 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 19:46:34-04

BALTIMORE (AP) — Early Voting held off hard-charging favorite Epicenter to win the Preakness Stakes.

Early Voting stalked behind the leaders for much of the race before moving into the lead around the final turn.

The Preakness was run without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike after his owner prioritized extra rest.

Early Voting went off at 5-1.

Epicenter finished second for a second consecutive Triple Crown race.

Trainer Chad Brown won his second Preakness after doing it with the same owners in 2017 with Cloud Computing.

Jockey Jose Ortiz won his first Preakness.

