Edvinsson scores first NHL goal, but Red Wings fall to Blues

DETROIT (AP) — Sammy Blais scored the go-ahead goal, Joel Hofer made 27 saves and the St. Louis Blues held off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Thursday night.

Alexey Toropchenko, Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours also scored for St. Louis, which avenged a loss to Detroit on Tuesday night.

Simon Edvinsson, the sixth pick of the 2021 draft, scored his first career goal in his third NHL game as Detroit took a 2-0 lead just 1:28 into the game. Jake Walman and Alex Chiasson also scored for Detroit.

Magnus Hellberg and Alex Nedeljkovic combined for 18 saves.

Lucas Raymond scored on the only goal during the shootout in Detroit’s 3-2 victory at St. Louis on Tuesday. The Red Wings got off to a quick start in the rematch.

Edvinsson's goal came 38 seconds in when he skated in from the left point and took a shot that bounced off a defender's leg and trickled through Hofer's pads.

Walman lifted a shot from the left side over Hofer's right shoulder to make it 2-0.

Toropchenko scored midway through the period on a shot from the point. Nathan Walker, playing in his 100th career game, had an assist to make it 2-1.

St. Louis stormed ahead in the second period.

Schenn tied it at 2 when he tipped in Jordan Kyrou's shot, and Blais put the Blues in front at 12:40 of the period when he tapped in a rebound of Colton Parayko's shot.

Nedeljkovic then replaced Hellberg, but Neighbours scored less than two minutes later on a breakaway.

Chiasson scored on a backhander during a scramble around the net with 2:16 remaining.

NOTES: The Red Wings recalled Nedeljkovic from Grand Rapids of the AHL under emergency conditions. No. 1 goaltender Ville Husso was inactive due to a lower body injury. ... St. Louis D Torey Krug did not make the trip so he could be with his wife, who just gave birth to their third child. ... The Blues were 7-2-1 in their last 10 games at Detroit. ... Blues GM Doug Armstrong was named GM for Hockey Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship, which will be held in Finland and Latvia in May.

UP NEXT

Blues: Visit Anaheim on Saturday.

Red Wings: Visit Philadelphia on Saturday.

—

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports