ESPN's Adam Schefter talks NFL Draft with Brad Galli: JJ McCarthy climbing boards, Lions success under Holmes

(WXYZ) — ESPN's Adam Schefter talked about the NFL Draft with Brad Galli, discussing JJ McCarthy's ascent on draft boards, the Lions success under Brad Holmes, and how one more good draft could turn Detroit into a Super Bowl winner.

Schefter previewed the draft, and shared how McCarthy's college success helped him win a bet with friends.

The ESPN insider, whose wife has type 1 diabetes (T1D), has partnered with Sanofi on “The 1 Pledge [screenfortype1.com]” movement, which encourages early screening for T1D.