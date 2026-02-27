Ex-Michigan football assistant fired by Falcons after sex assault allegations

(AP MODIFIED) — Former University of Michigan assistant football coach LaTroy Lewis has been fired by the Atlanta Falcons, the Falcons confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

The firing comes following sexual assault allegations that recently surfaced connected to his time in Ann Arbor, the AP reports.

Lewis, 32, served as a graduate assistant for the 2022 season at the University of Michigan before becoming the assistant defensive line coach for the next two seasons.

Lewis spent the 2025 season as the defensive line coach at Toledo before being hired by the Falcons earlier this month.

"We are aware of allegations regarding LaTroy Lewis," the Falcons told the Associated Press in a statement on Friday before making the move to fire Lewis. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Lewis coached under former Michigan coaches Sherrone Moore and Jim Harbaugh. Moore was fired in December after having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member and charged with three crimes, including felony home invasion and stalking.

Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore arraigned on 3 charges, including home invasion

The University of Michigan released the following statement to 7 News Detroit regarding the allegations:

“These allegations are deeply concerning. As we have noted, the University launched an investigation of the circumstances and conduct leading to Sherrone Moore’s firing, as well as a broader culture review of the Athletic Department. We continue to urge anyone with relevant information to reach out to the law firm conducting the investigation at umconcerns@jenner.com. The work is ongoing, and we will be able to share more when it is completed."

The Ann Arbor Police Department released the following statement and told 7 News Detroit they do not publicly name individuals unless they are formally charged with a crime:

“The Ann Arbor Police Department was just recently made aware of allegations regarding a sexual assault reported to have occurred on December 5, 2024. The AAPD Detective Bureau launched an immediate investigation into the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.