Ex-Michigan QB J.J. McCarty drafted by Minnesota Vikings with 10th overall pick

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.

The Vikings traded up from No. 11 with the New York Jets to get McCarthy. Four quarterbacks were taken before J.J. – Caleb Williams, Jayden Williams, Drake Maye and Michael Pennix Jr.

McCarty was a highly sought-after quarterback in a draft that was filled with star quarterbacks coming into the NFL.

He spent three years with the Wolverines, starting the final two, and throwing for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.

He led the Wolverines to their first national championship in decades last season and also to three straight College Football Playoff appearances and three straight wins over rival Ohio State.