Watch Now
Sports

Ex-NBA guard J.R. Smith aims to make golf more accessible

JR Smith Podcast
Gerry Broome/AP
FILE - North Carolina A&T's J.R. Smith chips from the 17th fairway during the first round of the Phoenix Invitational golf tournament in Burlington, N.C., Oct. 11, 2021. Smith, a former NBA player, hopes his journey to become a college golfer helps others feel comfortable taking up the sport regardless of their background. Smith is part of a new video podcast launching Wednesday designed to make the sport more accessible to young and diverse audiences. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
JR Smith Podcast
JR Smith
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 12:14:31-05

Former NBA guard J.R. Smith hopes his journey as a college golfer helps others feel comfortable taking up the sport regardless of their background.

Smith is part of a new video podcast launching Wednesday designed to make the sport more accessible to young and diverse audiences.

Smith joins high-end jeweler Ben Baller and Malbon Golf lifestyle and apparel company Stephen Malbon on the Par 3 Podcast.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Smith says there's "definitely a place in the game for everybody." Smith played 16 NBA seasons before becoming a college golfer for North Carolina A&T.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website