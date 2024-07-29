Excitement is peaking at Allen Park: first day of full pads and Taylor Decker receives contract extension

From the first full day of pads and packed stands with fans to a new contract extension for Taylor Decker, excitement at Allen Park is peaking before August even hits.

First day of pads at training camp: Dan Campbell says the staff is giddy and Terrion Arnold said it's like Christmas morning. But all of that excitement is not to overshadow a well-deserved contract extension for another pillar of this Lions team. @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/xyGR1RSzkt — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 29, 2024

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions left tackle agreed on a 3-year extension worth $60 million. Decker was poised to enter the final year of his previous deal that would have paid him $13.7 million, but now he will be a Lion through 2027.

He said he has been in talks with the Lions organization for close to a year and a half and that he has an open and honest conversation with Dan Campbell.

Taylor Decker opened up about how the contract process went with the Lions. He said he was in talks with the organization for about a year and a half. He went straight up to Dan Campbell and asked for a man-to-man honest conversation and here we are. pic.twitter.com/iZBo5lcUq1 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 29, 2024

Taylor Decker stole the show late in the day after practice wrapped up, but before things kicked off another week in Allen Park, the buzz was about bringing pads out to practice, another sign that football season is getting closer. Dan Campbell admitted that today, the first day of pads, was really about acclimating the guys to more padded practices tomorrow and further on, but it was easy to see that the team was excited to get going.

Frank Ragnow (knocks on wood) said he’s feeling really good.



He said the intensity certainly goes up with pads, but says the line has been going hard all camp. pic.twitter.com/u8mAzNOT0k — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) July 29, 2024

A topic during camp, no matter the day, is always Jameson Williams. With no injuries or suspensions looming, he is poised for a full year of activity and possibly, his biggest year yet. From Dan Campbell to his teammates, people are saying that Williams' confidence is at an all-time high and that this year is different. He admitted that, despite not being quite sure of how to describe it. More than anything, he says he is having a lot more fun this time around.