Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run.

JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.

Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field.