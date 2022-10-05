Watch Now
Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, as Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff, left, and umpire Randy Rosenberg, rear, look on in the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in a season, passing Roger Maris. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 3:10 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 15:10:52-04

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run.

JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.

Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field.

