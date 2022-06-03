Watch
Fans flock to the island for the Detroit Grand Prix's Belle Isle finale

Belle Isle is the place to be as this year is the last year the Detroit Grand Prix will be on the island.
It's the final time for Belle Isle to host the IndyCar Grand Prix before it heads to the streets of downtown Detroit in 2023. While people are excited for the city of Detroit, it's bittersweet for both racing fans and drivers to say good bye to the Island.

"It's an iconic track that so many legendary cars and drivers win here and race here, so it's always bad or sad to leave. But we are moving to something bigger, being downtown. It's going to be a great track and maybe an even bigger atmosphere," said Alex Palou.

As for fans from near and far and of all ages, during Comerica Park's "Free Prix" day, it was free admission to Belle Isle to enjoy the practice rounds and qualifying sessions in preparation for the weekend. Along with racing excitement, fans could enjoy a Fan Zone, food trucks, live music, and personal access with crew in the paddocks.

