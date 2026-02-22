Father and son duo helping lead Detroit Mercy into the future

DETROIT, MI — Basketball has always been a part of Lance Stone’s life

“I don’t event remember, I was just always around basketball,” said Lance

“Probably when he came out the womb. He was always around practice, he was always around his older brother playing games,” added LaMonta.

That proximity to the sport helped Lance excel at a young age, and when it came time to pick a school, the choice was rather easy for him.

“Just staying at home, being with family. My high school 5 minutes up the street, I’m in a familiar place. I’ve been to camps here, I’ve been to practices here, it’s home,” said Lance

As for LaMonta, home for much of his career was where the job took him, meaning he had to miss some of the big moments in Lance’s career.

“He had a phenomenal senior year at Reassaince High School, breaking the school record in point, breaking the state assists record. So I probably only saw half of his games. So now I get to see not only all his games, but every day in practice and it’s just a space in this time in my career that I’m really enjoying,” said LaMonta.

And now that they’re at practice everyday together, the father son dynamic does change, even if it can be difficult.

“I try not to treat him any different that I treat the 13 other guys on our team. If you come out to practice, I don’t want you to notice that I’m his dad, I want you to notice I’m his coach,” said LaMonta.

“I’ve grown up watching him coach other people so this is the first time in his life he’s coached me,” said Lance.

But don’t expect this to be the last season, we see them together.

So I guess moving forward a couple years go by it might be a little more difficult to hit the transfer portal now that dads also coach right?

“No he won’t hit the transfer portal, we’re tied by the hip. I kid with a couple of my friends who have coached their kids. We’re in the gym with our kids night and day since he’s been a toddler, so why would I let someone else benefit from all of the work that we put in together? That’s just my philosophy, maybe it’s a selfish philosophy but that’s just my philosophy,” said LaMonta.

