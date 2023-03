ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ferris State University women's basketball squad battled to the finish, but dropped a 68-57 decision to Michigan Tech in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Tournament Semifinals.

The Bulldogs held the lead at halftime before the Huskies rallied back to win the game and advance to the league tournament title game.

Ferris State closed the year with a 17-12 overall record.