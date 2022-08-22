First-ever Sports & Social DraftKings coming to Somerset Collection this fall

(WXYZ) — DraftKings and Sports & Social announced the first-ever Sports & Social DraftKings venue which will open this fall inside the Somerset Collection in Troy this fall.

Just in time for college football and the NFL, the spot inside the mall will include live sports viewing, live sports betting, as well as food, drinks and more.

In July 2021, the companies announced a collaboration as sports betting continues to grow in the state.

Guests will be able to use DraftKings' mobile app to play daily fantasy sports and bet on sports from phones when at the location.

“We are thrilled to debut the first-ever Sports & Social DraftKings and offer customers in Michigan our innovative mobile sportsbook app with an exciting in-person experience,” said Michael Kibort, the senior director of retail sportsbooks at DraftKings, said in a statement. “Thanks to the strong support of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, we believe we have created a premier dining, sports and entertainment destination for fans to enjoy.”

The 10,400 square foot space will include a menu that features food, curated drinks, a variety of beers, with specials throughout the week and weekend brunch.

It will be located in the stand-alone building adjacent to the Somerset Collection South, and will have a DraftKings Lounge that can be used for private parties, a dog-friendly outdoor patio, and much more.

“We are honored that Sports & Social DraftKings has chosen to establish its first U.S. location at Somerset Collection,” said Nate Forbes, Managing Partner of The Forbes Company. “Our guests travel from across Michigan, the Midwest and Canada to experience many brands that are exclusive to Somerset Collection, and we are thrilled that this venue will give them another reason to make this region a destination.”

