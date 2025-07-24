FIRST LOOK: Detroit Tigers unveil exclusive Priority Club at Comerica Park

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers are opening the doors to their brand new, members-only Priority Club at Comerica Park.

The 13,000-square-foot space under the seats can hold 500 people, and features high-end and ballpark-favorite food and drink options.

Members in the Home Plate Club now have access to the area, which is part of the organization's more than $160 million investment into improvements at Comerica Park, their Lakeland home, and a player academy in the Dominican Republic.

“Among several significant renovations at Comerica Park, we’re thrilled to celebrate the final milestone of officially opening the highly anticipated Priority Club,” Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President and CEO Ryan Gustafson said in a statement.