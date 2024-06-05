Flint's Willie Mack III qualifies for U.S. Open at Pinehurst

Flint native Willie Mack III is headed to his first major after he qualified for the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 next week.

Mack qualified on Monday on golf's longest day by shooting a -3 at The Bear's Club in Jupiter, Fla. He beat two other players in a playoff to claim the fifth and final spot in the U.S. Open.

He turned pro in 2011 and has played in seven PGA Tour events in his career and played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events last year.

Mack was the APGA Tour Championship and player of the year award in 2021.

Golf Channel caught up with Mack after he won the playoff.

"I'm just excited. I'm ready to get out there and see what I can do. I had a tough time on Korn Ferry last year, so to be able to keep plugging along and get to the U.S. Open, it's exciting.

"You just have to keep fighting. My dad always told me never give up, and I always keep that in the back of my mind," he added.