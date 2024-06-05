Watch Now
Sports

Flint's Willie Mack III qualifies for U.S. Open at Pinehurst

Genesis Invitational Golf
Ryan Kang/AP
Willie Mack III hits his second shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Genesis Invitational Golf
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jun 05, 2024

Flint native Willie Mack III is headed to his first major after he qualified for the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 next week.

Mack qualified on Monday on golf's longest day by shooting a -3 at The Bear's Club in Jupiter, Fla. He beat two other players in a playoff to claim the fifth and final spot in the U.S. Open.

He turned pro in 2011 and has played in seven PGA Tour events in his career and played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events last year.

Mack was the APGA Tour Championship and player of the year award in 2021.

Golf Channel caught up with Mack after he won the playoff.

"I'm just excited. I'm ready to get out there and see what I can do. I had a tough time on Korn Ferry last year, so to be able to keep plugging along and get to the U.S. Open, it's exciting.

"You just have to keep fighting. My dad always told me never give up, and I always keep that in the back of my mind," he added.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit