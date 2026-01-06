Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit Lions 'part ways' with Offensive Coordinator John Morton

WXYZ-TV
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions announced today that they have "parted ways" with Offensive Coordinator John Morton.

The move was announced on social media.

Morton was with the team for just one season, hired to replace Ben Johnson after he left to become the Head Coach of the Chicago Bears. He was relieved of his play-calling duties in November when Lions' Head Coach Dan Campbell took over.

Under Morton, the Lions ranked 5th in average yards per game with 373.2.

