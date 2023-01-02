NFL announces Lions-Packers Week 18 game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday

(WXYZ) — The Lions' playoff hopes may come down to the final NFL game of the season as the league announced Monday that Detroit's matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field has been selected for Sunday Night Football.

The primetime game will kick off at 8:20 p.m.

The Packers would clinch the final NFC playoff spot with a win, regardless of the result in the earlier game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. A Rams win would mean the Lions could clinch a playoff spot with a win. A Seattle win combined with a Lions win would clinch a playoff spot for the Seahawks.