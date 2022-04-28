Photo gallery: Aidan Hutchinson at the 2022 NFL Draft

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Check out some of the best photos of Aidan Hutchinson at the NFL Draft. The metro Detroit native and Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Associated Press)

Prev 1 / Ad Next