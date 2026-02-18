Rod Wood to retire as Detroit Lions team President and CEO, search underway for successor

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have announced that team President and CEO Rod Wood will retire before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

The team has hired Russell Reynolds Associates to conduct the search for his successor. Wood will remain with the team until that person is hired.

"I want to thank the Ford Family and ultimately Lions fans everywhere for trusting me to lead the Detroit Lions for the last 11 seasons," said Wood in a news release. "It has been an absolute thrill for me to lead this organization, and I am proud of what we have accomplished over that decade-plus. I am most proud of where I am leaving this organization, in the capable hands of Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell."

Wood has been with the team since 2015. Before joining the Lions, Wood worked in finance and wealth management, including spending 10 years as head of Ford Estates, the Ford family office.

"The entire Ford family would like to thank Rod for his dedication and commitment to the Detroit Lions and the city of Detroit," said Sheila Hamp, Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair, in a news release. "Rod has been a trusted advisor and passionate leader for our organization and the entire NFL during that time and has prepared our organization for a promising future. While Rod will be missed, we are excited to work with Russell Reynolds Associates to find the next dynamic leader of our business."

The search for Wood's successor will begin immediately, according to the team.