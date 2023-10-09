The Lions strike a balance between creativity and physicality in new winning identity

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Lions are having fun and why wouldn’t they? They’ve won four games through their first five, including road wins at Arrowhead Stadium and Lambeau Field. So is having fun a result of winning? Or is finding ways to play fun football the reason why they’re winning?

“You know it’s fun, you know our guys enjoy it,” said Dan Campbell. “They’re having a good time.”

Whether that’s a David Montgomery to Khalif Raymond to Jared Goff flea-flicker touchdown to Sam LaPorta… or a Frank Ragnow direct snap through the legs of Jared Goff to David Montgomery for the first down.

“We’ll always be known for being a tough physical team, but if you don’t have any creativity you’re not going to do anything with it,” said Campbell.

So the fun is evident, but we’re also seeing special moments that go beyond the final score of the game. It’s an emotional Taylor Decker receiving the game ball in his 100th start and getting celebrated by his teammates. It’s Marvin Jones JR running after the ball to make sure that Craig Reynolds got to have a keepsake on his first NFL touchdown. All that we’re seeing… it’s not by chance.

“You’re looking for guys that can certainly produce in this league,” explained Campbell. “But man, we’re looking for guys that endear themselves to their teammates. I want guys in here that people want to fight for, that you’d do anything for, because that guy lays it on the line every freaking practice, every game.”

So if the Lions keep capitalizing on creativity and figuring out ways to have a little fun, Detroit just might be getting exactly what they’ve been waiting for: a team that can compete for the division title and possibly even more.