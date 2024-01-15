Ford Field, Lions to host NFC Divisional Playoff game next Sunday against winner of Bucs/Eagles

The Detroit Lions will be back at home next weekend for the NFC Divisional Playoff round thanks to help from their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.

The NFL released the schedule for the divisional round after the Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 to win their first playoff game in more than 32 years.

Detroit will face the winner of the Philadelphia Eagles-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game next Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Tampa and Philadelphia will play on Monday night.

More than 66,000 fans packed Ford Field on Sunday night to see the Lions win.

The Packers upset the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, and the NFL re-ranks after every playoff round, meaning the Lions will now be the No. 2 seed.