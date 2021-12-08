Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies after arrest in Alabama

REFORM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities are investigating after former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. died in custody following a high-speed chase that resulted in his arrest and then a scuffle involving officers in the jail where he was being held.

Authorities say the death of the former New Orleans Saints player was reported Monday at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama.

Court records say that while being handcuffed, Foster fought against a Pickens County deputy and a correctional officer, injuring the deputy's nose and hand.

Foster had an initial court appearance before Pickens County District Judge Samuel Junkin, where the judge wrote he was "non-compliant and refused to respond to answer any questions" aside from demanding an attorney.

According to the Associated Press, the exact cause of his death has not been made clear and the Alabama state police said they were investigating.

In an interview with The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, Foster’s parents said their son had been diagnosed with mental problems.

The AP reported that a Reform police officer clocked Foster going 92 mph in a 45 mph zone. While attempting to evade police, Gordo officers set up spike strips on the road to burst the tires.

Officers said Foster was handcuffed without further problems and taken to the Pickens County Jail, the news outlet reported.

According to the AP, Foster was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when he was 20