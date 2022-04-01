Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested on DWI, misdemeanor child abuse charges

Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested Thursday in North Carolina for allegedly driving while impaired, child abuse, and resisting arrest.

According to TMZ and NBC News affiliate WXII, she allegedly had her two-year-old twins in the car with her at the time of her arrest in Winston-Salem.

The news outlet reported that Solo, who shares the children with her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, was arrested in a Walmart parking lot on Parkway Village Circle.

She was taken into custody and processed at Forsyth County detention center and subsequently released, Fox News affiliate WGHP reported.

Solo's lawyer Rich Nichols later released a statement via Hope's Twitter account.

"On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges," the statement read.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was previously arrested and charged in 2014 with two misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth degree for allegedly assaulting two family members at a home in Washington State, the Associated Press reported.

Those charges were later dropped.