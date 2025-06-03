Fun moment at Rocket Classic media day: Mike Tirico calls Brad Galli's winning putt

Fun moment from the Rocket Classic media day: Mike Tirico was on play-by-play while Brad Galli sunk a 25-foot putt during a contest.

Brad's putt turned into a $5,000 donation in his team's name for the Changing the Course initiative.

The seventh annual tournament takes place June 25-29 at Detroit Golf Club.

Tickets are on sale now for the Rocket Classic. This year, tournament officials say fans can purchase daily grounds tickets starting at $65 per day, with LendingTree Lounge and Club Ace hospitality passes starting at $120 and $230, respectively.