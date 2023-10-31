Go inside the Lions locker room after MNF win: 'We're sitting right at the top'

The Detroit Lions locker room was once again celebrating after the team's 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Here's what head coach Dan Campbell said in the locker room after the game.

"That's the way to bounce back. That's the way to bounce back. That's what I expect, that's what we all expected, alright? You guys came to work and we got six, here, we got six at the bye, we got six at the bye.

"We're sitting right at the top, right where we need to be. And now we get a little time to heal up and rest.

"Now, I do have one game ball. Defense – 157 total yards, six sacks, nine quarterback hits, seven TFLs (tackles for loss) and one interception. Give me that game. This game ball goes to Aaron Glenn," Campbell said.

Then, the team called on Glenn, the defensive coordinator, to give a speech.

"I appreciate it. Where's Cam and Jerry, come here. I appreciate it coach, but the game ball needs to go to these two cats," Glenn said.

Then Campbell spoke again. He said, "That's the way to step back up, go to work, and man, the sky's the limit. We'll clean this tape up, life's good brother."

