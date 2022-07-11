Grand Rapids company makes deal to name stadium of NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A West Michigan company is looking to make a name for itself on the football field. Actually, it is making the name of the football field.

Acrisure, a global insurance broker based out of Grand Rapids, sealed a 15-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to put its name on the team's home stadium.

In a release Acrisure describes itself as a place to find solutions for insurance, real estate, cyber services and asset management. The company experienced huge growth over the past 8 years, goring from $38 million in revenue to more than $3.8 billion.

The name change is significant in Pittsburgh. Before the deal all three major sports venues had naming deals with companies that had strong ties to the city. PPG Paints which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, sponsors the home of the NHL's Penguins; PNC Financial Services, also based in Pittsburgh, has its name on the ballpark for MLB's Pirates. Since opening in 2001 the home of the Steelers had been known as Heinz Field. The condiment and snack company is also headquartered in Pittsburgh.

But the deal does have ties to one of the NFL's most successful franchises. Acrisure has ties to Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull after a 2020 deal to buy his insurance company. Tull is now a shareholder of Acrisure.

Acrisure Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO Greg Williams is a lifelong Steeler fan who says he could not be happier to support his favorite team.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers are an institution in American sports and a globally recognized brand. Partnering with the Steelers is the opportunity of a lifetime and a tremendous honor,” said Williams. “Through Acrisure Stadium, we will increase awareness of the extraordinary advantage Acrisure brings our clients while conveying our strong sense of community. Relatedly, we are eager to invest in the Pittsburgh community and broader region as we chart our course to an unforgettable first season. This relationship truly embodies and aligns two organizations that have high standards and are determined to achieve great things.”

“We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come.”

Acrisure operates in 14 countries and employs more than 14,000 people. The name of the stadium is being changed over immediately.