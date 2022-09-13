Grand Rapids now home to professional indoor soccer team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is now home to a professional indoor soccer team.

The Rapid City Football Club (RCFC), named after a city nickname, is represented by a logo containing the Alexander Calder statue.

Tryouts are scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 1 from 6–9 p.m.

“Grand Rapids needs professional soccer. It is proven that we have a lot of talented players in our city and have an amazing community of supporters,” says Head Coach Fabian Rodriguez. “I’m excited to see the response from having a professional indoor soccer team, as it is a very entertaining game and know the fans will love every minute of the action.”

We’re told RCFC will face off against teams based in Rockford, Chicago, Cleveland and Cincinnati beginning December 2022.

Visit the team’s official website for more information.

