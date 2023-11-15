Greg Kampe makes history as he embarks on 40th season at Oakland University

(WXYZ) — Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe makes history as he embarks on his 40th season at Oakland University, becoming the longest tenured coach at a single university in all of NCAA Division-I men's basketball.

Kampe is Kampe. Transparency is important to him. "I'm not afraid of saying what I believe or think because I really don't care. I don't ever want anyone to say he's not open and honest." pic.twitter.com/ix3hAAkPfo — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) November 15, 2023

Oakland beat Bowling Green State University 81-62 in Kampe's big game. The night started with video tributes from basketball legends like Tom Izzo, Jim Boeheim, Mike Malone, and Jay Bilas. Kampe admitted he has thought about retirement, but still enjoys coaching too much to leave any time soon.