Guardians win for 10th time in 11 games, beat Tigers with 4 extra-base hits in 10th inning

DETROIT (AP) — Steven Kwan, Angel Martinez, José Ramírez and Kyle Manzardo combined to give Cleveland four extra-base hits an extra inning for the first time in 64 years, and the Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-5 in the 10th on Tuesday night for their 10th win in 11 games.

Pinch-hitter Kerry Carpenter tied the score 3-3 with a two-out homer in the ninth against Cade Smith (7-5), who blew a save for the sixth time in 21 chances.

Cleveland extended a winning streak to five for the fifth time this season, matching its high. The Guardians began the night three games behind Houston for the last AL wild card and closed within 5 1/2 games of the AL Central-leading Tigers.

The Guardians' first our batters in the 10th had extra-base hits off Will Vest (6-4), when Kwan doubled, Martínez tripled, José Ramírez and Kyle Manzardo doubled. Gabriel Arias added a one-out RBI single for a 7-3 lead.

Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run homer in bottom of the 10th off Jakub Junis.

C.J. Kayfus hit an RBI single in the second and Gleyber Torres tied the game in the third with his 16th home run. Arias' homer put Cleveland back ahead in the fourth and Bo Naylor's RBI double in the sixth built a 3-1 lead.

Dillon Dingler drove in a run with a grounder in the bottom half, beating a throw to first to avoid an inning-ending double play.

Key moment

Cleveland had not had four extra-base hits in an extra inning since May 10, 1961, when Tito Francona, Chuck Essegian, Woodie Held and Bubba Phillips achieved the feat in the 11th inning during an 8-2 win at the Chicago White Sox.

Key stat

Several players wore No. 21 in honor of Roberto Clemente Day, but the Tiger who normally wears the number, rookie pitcher Jackson Jobe, is sidelined for the rest of the season with a flexor injury.

Up next

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (8-13, 4.69) and Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (10-5, 3.16) start Wednesday.

