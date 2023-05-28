Haase's sacrifice fly helps Tigers to comeback win over White Sox, 6-5

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase's 10th-inning sacrifice fly gave the Detroit Tigers a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Alex Lange (3-0) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th, and Jonathan Schoop's long fly ball off Reynaldo Lopez (4-4) moved Spencer Torkelson to third with one out.

Akil Baddoo was intentionally walked and Haase hit a fly ball to deep center to easily score Torkelson.

The Tigers trailed 5-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Riley Greene hit a one-out triple off Joe Kelly.

Javier Baez followed with a grounder to short. Tim Anderson didn't field it cleanly and had to throw to first, allowing Greene to score the tying run.