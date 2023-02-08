Watch Now
Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin waves after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page Community Award during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Posted at 4:17 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 16:17:30-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Damar Hamlin has been named winner of the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award and made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the award.

Hamlin read a brief statement with his parents on stage with him at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The Buffalo Bills safety received the award a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser has raised more than $9 million since he collapsed.

