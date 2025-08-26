Harbor Shores opens 9-hole 'Wee Course' designed by Colin Montgomerie

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor has opened a new pitch-and-putt course called the Wee Course.

Designed by legendary golfer Colin Montgomerie, the short course will open for limited preview play during Labor Day weekend.

See drone video of the course below

Drone video shows new 'Wee Course' at Harbor Shores

The nine-hole course has a total yardage ranging from 275 yards to 500 yards, with holes between 20 yards and 80 yards. It also features two sets of tee markers so golfers can play 18 holes. The blue tees are longer and have more angles, while the forward tees are shorter pitch shots where golfers can also use a putter.

Kids will be able to play for free on the course, and youth programming will be a priority, Harbor Shores officials said.

"The Wee Course is more than just a golf amenity—it’s a gathering place for every generation. Having seen how short courses bring people together around the world, especially in Scotland, I know this course will create the same sense of community here," Montgomerie said in a statement. "With nine holes that can be played in under an hour, resort guests, families, and youth will find it a fun, affordable way to spend time outdoors, away from screens, while learning the values and etiquette that make golf so special. It’s an investment in both the game and the community that will pay dividends for generations.”

Harbor Shores has been home to the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in the past and features a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design golf course.

The course has green complexes modeled after nine iconic holes from the current Nicklaus layout.

It also includes a new 18-hole Highlands Greens Putting Course, which is inspired by other putting courses in St. Andrews and Pinehurst.

The Wee Course will cost $30 for nine holes and $40 for 18 holes, and $50 for all-day access, which includes a putting course.