'Hard Knocks' episode two features deeper look at Lions, Dan Campbell's messages

'Hard Knocks' episode two features deeper look at Lions, Dan Campbell's messages | Brad Galli has more
Posted at 12:15 AM, Aug 17, 2022
The second episode of the 'Hard Knocks' season featuring the Lions in training camp aired on Tuesday night, focusing more on player stories and emerging presences in camp.

Sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez is shining in Allen Park, and the linebacker was a focal point of the episode.

HBO showed running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley pushing D'Andre Swift in the running backs room, telling the third-year back he can be the best in the league.

Aidan Hutchinson and his family were again featured, as the No. 2 overall pick was shown making his debut.

HBO also showed Amon-Ra St. Brown's father John, a former Mr. Universe, training his sons in the weight room.

St. Brown recited every wide receiver selected before him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Watch more in the video player, including Dan Campbell's postgame speech after the preseason opener.

