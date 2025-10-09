Harper Woods vs Saline named Game of the Week for week 7

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — We got a battle between two 6-0 teams this week for our Game of the Week, with Saline High School set to host Harper Woods for a match-up at Hornet Stadium.

Saline's quarterback is Tommy Carr, who has thrown for eight touchdowns and threw for a school-record 508 yards in a win last month. He's the brother of Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr and the grandson of Hall of Fame Michigan coach Lloyd Carr.

Harper Woods' offensive attack is headlined by Dakota Guerrant, a four-star 2027 wide receiver ranked 40th in his class on the 247 Composite. He has offers from dozens of schools, including Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Alex Crescenti will report live on 7 News Detroit at 6 p.m. on Friday, and will have highlights at the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. shows.

