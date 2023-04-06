Watch Now
Heather Oesterle out as Central Michigan women's basketball coach

FILE Heather Oesterle NCAA Central Michigan Iowa Basketball
Eric Gay/AP
FILE — Central Michigan head coach Heather Oesterle directs her team during the first half of a college basketball game against Iowa in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 3:04 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 15:13:05-04

(WXYZ) — Heather Oesterle won't return as Central Michigan women's basketball head coach next season, the university announced Thursday.

Oesterle compiled a 51-64 overall record (35-40 in Mid-American Conference play) in four seasons leading the Chippewas, including a 2021 MAC Tournament championship.

“I want to thank Heather for her dedication to and impact on our student-athletes, the university, and Mount Pleasant community during her 13 years of service at Central Michigan University," athletic director Amy Folan said in a release.

"I am confident that our program’s history of success, our commitment to women’s basketball and the development of young women will attract a high-caliber candidate pool during our head coaching search."

CMU has appointed associated head coach Courtney Shelton as the program's interim leader until a new head coach is named.

