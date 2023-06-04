Watch Now
Hendriks gets win on Burger slam, White Sox beat Tigers 6-2 for 3-game sweep

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange walks off the field after Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger hit a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 17:24:31-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Burger's game-ending grand slam handed Liam Hendriks his first win since returning from cancer, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep.

Hendriks (1-0) worked a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two. It was the third big league appearance for the All-Star closer since he missed the start of the season after he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson walked with one out to load the bases for Burger, who hit a drive to left-center off Alex Lange (3-1) for his 12th homer of the season. It was his first career slam and game-ending homer.

