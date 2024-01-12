Here are pregame celebrations & parties for the Lions vs. Rams Wild Card matchup

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is gearing up for a big Sunday as the Detroit Lions host their first playoff game in three decades and the first-ever playoff game at Ford Field.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. Sunday night, but there are plenty of celebrations happening throughout the city ahead of the game.

Comerica Park is hosting a pregame tailgate party from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. There is no cover and food and drink specials. It's located inside the Beer Hall at the stadium, which you can enter at Brush St. and Montcalm St.

There are also a variety of events happening with Bedrock Detroit. Select Bedrock buildings in Downtown Detroit will light up in "Honolulu Blue" to support the Lions, and some retailers will offer special deals and discounts.

Survived is hosting a watch party on their TV and they'll have snacks and 15% off discounts for the game. Rebel Nell will have custom Lions jewelry and accessories made from sideline jackets worn by Lions players in the 1950s. Sugar Factory is offering specials on food and drinks, and Roasting Plant will have a special coffee blend called "Megatron 81 blend" in honor of Calvin Johnson.

