Here are some Paralympians on Team USA who you should know before the Paris Paralympics

The Paris Paralympic Games begin on Wednesday, just a couple of weeks after its Paris Olympics counterpart extinguished its flame.

Over 4,400 athletes with a wide range of life-impacting impairments will compete for medals across 22 sports during 11 days. Only two of those sports don’t have an Olympic equivalent: boccia and goalball.

The Paralympics divide impairments into three groups — physical, visual and intellectual — and group athletes based on how limited they are to ensure fair competition.

This year’s U.S. Paralympic Team is made up of 225 members, including five guides, and features an equal split of men and women. There will be 141 returning Paralympians and 78 athletes making their debut.

There will be several names to look out for on Team USA during the competition.

Swimmer Jessica Long, 29-time Paralympic medalist who is the second-most decorated U.S. Paralympian of all time, will return this year, along with track and field star Tatyana McFadden who has a chance to make history as the most winning American for the sport if she tops another podium.

Oksana Masters, a dual sport athlete who happens to be the most decorated winter Paralympian of all time, will be looking to repeat double gold in road cycling.

Masters isn’t the only multiseason athlete, however. Para Nordic skiers Aaron Pike and Kendall Gretsch will be back to compete in Para track and paratriathlon, respectively, just two years after they all competed at the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

Sarah Adam is set to become the first woman to represent Team USA in wheelchair rugby at a Paralympic Games. The team is among the favorites to medal in Paris, with Paralympian Charles "Chuck" Aoki at the heart.

Who can forget the iconic moment when Hunter Woodhall congratulated his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, after she won gold in the long jump at the Paris Olympics? Now, it's his turn to compete in Para Athletics.

Nick Mayhugh set the world record for the men's 100m T37 sprint at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and now he's hoping to capture gold again.

Team USA’s youngest member is 15-year-old archer Jordan White, while shooter Marco De La Rosa is the oldest competing at age 52. There are four athletes on the team under 18, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said.

The largest group of athletes for Team USA will compete in track and field events, known as Para Athletics.

Team USA is made up of representatives from 38 states, with most athletes being from California, Illinois and Texas.

The Paris Paralympics will kick off with the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Paris, which is 2 p.m. ET.