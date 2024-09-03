Watch Now
Here are the 6 captains for the 2024 Detroit Lions season

Members of the Detroit Lions say they are ready to contend for the Super Bowl as the final roster cuts have been made and they are preparing to open the season this weekend.
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions announced their six captains for the 2024 season on Monday, just six days before the team plays their first game.

The Lions announced the captains on Twitter, and five of the six were captains last season.

They are:

  • QB Jared Goff
  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • OL Penei Sewell
  • DE Aidan Hutchinson
  • LB Alex Anzalone
  • LB Jaylen Reeves-Maybin

Detroit opens the season on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.

