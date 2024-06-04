Here are the best public golf courses in Michigan, according to GolfWeek

As we know, Michigan is one of the best states in the U.S. for golf, with hundreds of courses spread around the state.

In fact, with more than 650 public courses alone, GolfDigest has ranked Michigan as the second-best state for public golf in the U.S.

This week, GolfWeek released its annual list of the best public golf courses by state in 2024. It comes after their annual "Best Courses You Can Play" ranking.

Hundreds of members from the course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them on 10 criteria.

The criteria are: Routing, integrity of design (classic courses) or quality of shaping (modern courses), overall land plan, greens and surrounds, variety & memorability of par 3s, variety & variety & memorability of par 4s, variety & memorability of par 5s, tree and landscape management, condition and ecology and "walk in the park" test.

In the end, the courses have to allow public access in some fashion, whether it's standard daily green fees, staying at an affiliated hotel or more.

Below are the best public courses in Michigan, according to GolfWeek.

