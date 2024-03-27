Here are the new food items coming to Comerica Park in 2024

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers unveiled a list of what's new at Comerica Park for the 2024 season. Detroit opens the season on Friday, April 5.

The Tigers said they have partnered with several small businesses in Detroit, including Slows Bar BQ, Detroit Water Ice Factory and Marrow. Voyager will also join a rotating list of restaurants.

VIDEO: A quick look at some of the new food coming to Comerica Park for the 2024 season:

2024 Detroit Tigers season: A quick look at some of the new food at Comerica Park

They join other Detroit restaurants Green Dot Stables and Taqueria El Rey.

The new food items and details are below.

Slows Bar BQ Burritos at the Pitcher's Pub on Comerica Landing



Mostly Maui Wowie – Hickory Smoked Pulled Chicken, Roasted Onions & Chilis, Beans, Chipotle Rice, Cheese, Crema and Salsa Verde

Nice Dreams – Plant-Based Chorizo, Roasted Onions & Chilis, Beans, Chipotle Rice, Cheese, Crema and House Salsa

The Low Rider – Slows Famous Pulled Pork, Roasted Onions & Chilis, Refried Beans, Chipotle Rice, Cheese, Crema and House Salsa

Marrow at the Corner Tap Rom near Section 114



Bacon Burger – Dry-Aged Beef and Bacon Burger Blend, Double Patty, American Cheese, Shaved Iceberg, Kerch Sauce

Braised Barbacoa Torta – Braised Beef, Avocado Salsa, Citrus Slaw, Cotija Cheese

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich – House Pickles, Shaved Iceberg, House-Made PimentoCheese

Grilled Andalusia Sausage – House-Made Local Pork Sausage, Chimichurri, Pickled Red Onion, Crema, Cilantro

Wedge Salad – Marrow Beef Bacon, Sourdough Croutons, Pickled Red Onions, Dill, Smoked Blue Cheese Dressing

Detroit Water Ice Factory at the Comerica Big Cat Court



Strawberry Lemonade

Blue Raspberry

Orange Cream

Rotating Local Pop-Ups: Section 116



Voyager (New for 2024 season)

Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp with Comeback Sauce and Lemon Hush Puppies with Honey Butter and Lemon

El Rey de las Arepas

Chicken Arepa with Cheese and Garlic Sauce Beef Arepa with Cheese and Garlic Sauce

Breadless

Southwest Rice Bowl – Warm Roasted Chicken or Falafel, Avocado Spread, Cilantro Avocado Sauce, White Cheddar Cheese, Monterey Jack Cheese, Sautéed Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Warm Brown Rice, Black Beans



Green Dot Stables at Meijer Market near Section 143



Slider Bundle – 3 cheeseburgers with truffle fries

Pierogi Grilled Cheese slider - Pierogi, sauerkraut, mornay, velveeta

Taqueria El Ray at Miller Lite Market near Section 149

