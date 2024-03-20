Watch Now
Here are the teams that could play in Detroit for the Sweet 16 & Elite 8

Abbie Parr/AP
Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) talks with teammates after missing a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin in the semifinal round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Posted at 11:27 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 11:27:09-04

The 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Midwest Regional will take place at Little Caesars Arena at the end of the month.

Better known as the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, there will be two games on Friday, March 29 in the Sweet 16 and one game on Sunday, March 31 in the Elite 8.

The games will take place at Little Caesars Arena, and tip-off times have not yet been announced.

Last year, Sweet 16 tip times started at 6:30 p.m, 7:15 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., depending on the game.

Elite 8 start times on Sunday in 2023 tipped off at either 1:20 p.m. or 4:05 p.m.

Below are the teams in the Midwest Region of the March Madness bracket could play at Little Caesars Arena, by seed.

  1. Purdue
  2. Tennessee
  3. Creighton
  4. Kansas
  5. Gonzaga
  6. South Carolina
  7. Texas
  8. Utah State
  9. TCU
  10. Colorado State
  11. Oregon
  12. McNeese
  13. Samford
  14. Akron
  15. Saint Peter's
  16. Grambling or Montana St. (play-in game scheduled for Wednesday, March 20
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

