Here's what each of the new Detroit Lions uniforms mean, according to the team

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions unveiled three new uniforms on Thursday night in front of season ticket holders at Ford Field and then to the public.

Detroit will stick with Honolulu Blue home uniforms and white road uniforms, but also brought back a black alternate jersey, going away with the silver color rush uniforms.

"We are excited to launch a new era of Lions football," said Detroit Lions President & CEO, Rod Wood. "Honolulu Blue and Silver has defined the Detroit Lions for generations and I am proud that we found a way to continue to evolve the look with a nod to the past and a focus on the future. The traditional look of our primary jerseys combined with the bold attitude of our alternate jerseys capture the essence of Detroit and the multi-generational fans base that supports us."

Below is information from the Lions about each of the uniform combination.

Home Uniform: One Pride

"Behold a modern take on the most iconic Detroit Lions uniform ever worn. In refreshed “Honolulu Blue”, the Home jersey welcomes back a classic white number font, and is paired with pants in true silver – the way it was meant to be. New shoulder and pant striping borrows from the racing stripes used on the Ford Mustang, and both notably include the return of white accents.

The inside collar is inscribed with “One Pride”, in honor of our team’s passionate and frenzied fan base that packs Ford Field to create one of the most intimidating game day atmospheres in the NFL."

Road Uniform: The 313

"The Road uniform features a bright white jersey with classic blue numbers outlined in silver, to be worn with either solid blue or white pants. For the first time in team history, the Lions will proudly wear “Detroit” across their chest on the road, keeping home close to the heart.

The inside collar is trimmed in blue, a nod to the hardworking heritage of the city and the formidable play of its football team. It’s also inscribed with “313”, as another reminder of who the team represents when they suit up on the road."

Alternate Uniform: Motor City Muscle

"Heavily influenced by the grit and swagger our team brings to the field, this alternate uniform reintroduces black to the Lions on-field closet. A reinterpretation of a jersey worn in the late 1990’s/early 2000’s by former players including Head Coach Dan Campbell, it bears the Lions wordmark across the chest so whoever lines up across from us knows they’re in for a long day.

The continued use of the blue trim inside the collar ensures that whether worn at Ford Field or on the road, a blue-collar mentality remains a constant. Inscribed with “Motor City”, the collar also pays tribute to Detroit and the Ford Family’s iconic place in American history."

Throwback Uniform: The Classic

"The Lions’ closet will continue to feature a classic uniform as a nod to the late 50s teams that dominated the early era of professional football. The refreshed blue is the only change the team made to the classic uniform as they will still feature classic numbers in silver with no outline. The jersey will be paired with silver stripe-less pants and blue socks."